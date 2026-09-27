CJP claims Assam Police detained co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka ahead of volunteers’ meetup in Guwahati

Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday claimed that Assam Police detained the outfit’s co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka and several supporters ahead of a planned volunteers’ meeting in Guwahati.
Ranka, who arrived in the city a day earlier, was scheduled to meet CJP supporters on Sunday. Dipke alleged that police stopped the meeting and took Ranka and other party members to an undisclosed location.
“Assam Police has detained Ashutosh Ranka and a CJP team, and is taking them to an unknown location. Ashu and co. were going to have a small volunteers meet-up in Assam,” Dipke said.
A video posted on Ranka’s X account showed him sitting in a moving vehicle alongside police personnel. In the video, Ranka alleged that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ordered his detention because he was “afraid” of the CJP exposing the condition of schools in Assam.
Speaking to reporters while being taken away, Ranka alleged that the action showed Sarma was “afraid of being exposed”.
Ranka also alleged that people’s rights were being curtailed in Kaziranga for the benefit of corporates and claimed that the chief minister had won the Assembly election by redrawing constituency boundaries.
(With inputs from PTI)