CJP claims Assam Police detained co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka ahead of volunteers’ meetup in Guwahati

Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday claimed that Assam Police detained the outfit’s co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka and several supporters ahead of a planned volunteers’ meeting in Guwahati.

Ranka, who arrived in the city a day earlier, was scheduled to meet CJP supporters on Sunday. Dipke alleged that police stopped the meeting and took Ranka and other party members to an undisclosed location.

“Assam Police has detained Ashutosh Ranka and a CJP team, and is taking them to an unknown location. Ashu and co. were going to have a small volunteers meet-up in Assam,” Dipke said.