‘Diesel to hit zero by 2030’: Shah flags off India’s first LNG-powered train in Gujarat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the Narendra Modi government had transformed the Indian Railways, highlighting the expansion of electrification, reduction in diesel consumption and modernisation of railway infrastructure, while accusing the Congress of doing little beyond scams and corruption during its tenure.

Shah was speaking at Sabarmati Railway Station in Gujarat after flagging off the country's first LNG-powered train and a WAG-12 electric locomotive, besides inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for several railway projects in the Sabarmati division.

According to PTI, Shah said initiatives such as dedicated freight corridors, rapid rail systems and premium stations had been started under the Modi government. He also said India had joined a select group of countries with the introduction of hydrogen-powered trains.

The railway projects launched at Sabarmati involved an investment of Rs 1,472 crore and were aimed at improving passenger convenience, safety and connectivity, Shah said.

“Today marks the launch of various Indian Railways projects within the Sabarmati Division. These initiatives address environmental concerns, enhance passenger convenience, and bolster safety,” Shah said.

Among the projects launched were line-doubling works, the Kavach train protection system, an automatic signalling system and a WAG-12 electric locomotive maintenance shed.