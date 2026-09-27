Gujral's murals at Shastri Bhawan to get new life; NGMA-led team to remove, relocate artworks

She said that given the sheer scale of the two panels, it is both a logistical challenge to find a site in the heart of Delhi with a large wall, as well as a research challenge since the installation process remains a “kind of mystery”.

“We have so far not been able to lay hands on any documentation of both the creation of the murals and their installation on the facade of the Shastri Bhawan in 1968. We also don't know if it was made in pieces elsewhere and later assembled on site or if it was done in situ,” the curator added.

Given the challenges, the NGMA is working with a Delhi-based firm which has experience working on projects related to art and structural conservation. Its members recently visited the Shastri Bhawan, the official said.

“After the visit, the conservation team suggested first carrying out a pilot study by removing just a sample piece to find out what material lies behind the mural. So, they did the pilot and removed 4-5 tiles last month and found thick mortar behind the mural,” Tokas said.

Goutam, himself an accomplished artist, said Satish Gujral also had an architectural sense and therefore these mural works by him also reflect a significant vocabulary of the broad range of his oeuvre in all visual mediums -- sculpture, painting as well as murals.

Gujral is also known for designing the Belgian Embassy building in Delhi. "His mural works, in a way, were executed in his capacity as an artist with an architectural imagination. So, his murals are on the facades of the Shashti Bhawan, an annexe building on the Baroda House campus in Delhi, and the Delhi High Court," Goutam said.

Shashti Bhawan, a rather nondescript structure with no prominent architectural features, perhaps stands out, owing to these two signature Gujral murals.

Tokas said the Gujral family is “very emotional” about these murals and they are supporting the initiative. His son Mohit is an architect, so he's very much involved in the process, she said.

“The process of removal is going to be very complicated and challenging, so the culture ministry had also asked us to involve the Gujral Foundation as part of the team. We will carry out the removal before the demolition of the Shastri Bhawan,” Tokas said.

The demolition of Shastri Bhawan and the adjoining Krishi Bhawan, two Lutyens' Delhi landmarks that housed several key ministries for decades, is set to begin soon, with the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) initiating the process to vacate the two premises.

Kartavya Bhawans 4 and 5, part of the sprawling new government office complex coming up under the Central Vista redevelopment project, will replace the two buildings constructed between 1956 and 1968, which served as administrative hubs for Central ministries.

Goutam said, “Initially, we held multiple deliberations with an intention to adopt the murals ourselves and have them housed on the NGMA campus, perhaps by creating a new support frame.”