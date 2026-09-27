In a first, Indian Army to install anti-drone steel mesh screens at key locations

CHANDIGARH: Indian Army is installing multi-tier anti-drones steel mesh screens to protect high value institutions and sensitive military infrastructure in field areas from attacks by drones and unmanned aerial systems ( UAS).

The anti- drone mesh screens will initially be installed at several locations in the western sector.

The installation plan come up, when Pakistan managed to breach Indian airspace with swarms of drones, including surveillance and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) as more than 850 drone intrusions along the India- Pakistan border in the 2025-26.

It is learnt that these structures are intended to provide an additional layer of protection against swarm drones and complement existing anti-drone measures such as guns, lasers and jammers as the small and low-flying drones are generally more difficult to detect and neutralize than larger UAS.

The use of metal meshes to counter drones first gained prominence during the Russia-Ukraine war, when advancing Russian tanks were spotted with such protective structures mounted on them.

According to a request for information issued by the Army on September 25, the screens, measuring about 37 meter in length and 20 meter in width built with three adequately spaced layers of different types of steel mesh to facilitate staged interception, energy dissipation, and the progressive arrest of incoming drones or small unmanned aerial systems.

The outer layer features will incorporate non-reflective coatings, multi-spectral camouflage paint, and natural terrain blending to minimize visual and thermal signatures from aerial and ground surveillance.

Sources said that these multi-tier anti-drone steel mesh screens are initially planned for critical structures such as command centres and ammunition storage in forward locations within the Western Sector, complementing existing active countermeasures like lasers, jammers, and anti-drone guns.