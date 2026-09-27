India will strike terror hubs as long as neighbour backs terrorists: Rajnath Singh

NEW DELHI: India will continue to strike terrorists as long as a neighbouring country sponsors them, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his government’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism in his Mann Ki Baat broadcast.

“India believes in peace and does not seek to occupy the territory of any country. However, peace should not be mistaken for weakness,” Singh said at a conclave in the national capital. “We seek global stability, but not at the cost of our strategic autonomy.”

In a message aimed at Pakistan, Singh ruled out dialogue with countries that use terrorism as state policy, saying terror could never be treated as a strategic asset.

As long as a neighbouring country shelters terrorists, India is fully entitled to take all necessary measures, he said. Earlier on Sunday, Modi also recalled the 2016 surgical strikes carried out after the Uri terror attack, with their 10th anniversary falling on Monday. He said India now follows a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism and is witnessing its results.

Modi contrasted this with the response to major terror attacks during earlier governments, referring to the 2008 Delhi blasts and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Furthermore, Singh said warfare was changing rapidly, with conflict expanding beyond land, sea and air into the cyber, space and information domains. Artificial intelligence, drones, quantum technologies and hypersonic systems were reshaping warfare, he said, underlining the need for India to build future-ready capabilities.