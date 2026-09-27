India’s first Bal Sarkar model to come up in Haryana's Kalwan village on Bibipur pattern

CHANDIGARH: The country’s first Bal Sarkar (Bal Cabinet) will be formed in Kalwan village of Jind district of Haryana on the lines of the Bibipur model.
Once elected, the Bal Cabinet "will work with the gram panchayat for three to four hours every week to prevent child marriage, malnutrition, child labour, female foeticide, create ‘gaali-band’ homes and stop child abuse."
Jaglan’s initiative forms part of his long-running Bal Azadi Abhiyan, which seeks to ensure every child’s right to safety, nutrition, education, health, mental well-being and a fear-free childhood.
If successful in Kalwan, the model could serve as an inspiration for panchayats across the country and mark a historic step towards involving children in the governance process.
On the occasion of the International Day of the Girl Child, child and women’s rights activist and founder of the Bal Azadi Abhiyan, Sunil Jaglan announced this initiative. The entire exercise is being organized under the aegis of the Selfie With Daughter Foundation.
Jaglan, a former sarpanch of Bibipur and founder of Selfie With Daughter campaign, recalled that during his tenure he had transformed Bibipur into the country’s first child-friendly gram panchayat.
Drawing on that experience and the broader vision of the Bal Azadi Abhiyan, Kalwan will now be developed as a model village. The entire process will be fully documented and video graphed before being submitted to the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj so that panchayats across the country can become child-safe and ensure meaningful participation of children.
"The Bal Sarkar will have a comprehensive and democratic structure. It will include posts such as Bal Chief Minister, Bal MP, Bal MLA, Bal District Councillor, Bal Block Samiti member, Bal Sarpanch, Bal Panch and Bal Election Officer." he said.
"The posts of Bal MP and Bal District Councillor have been reserved for girls, while both boys and girls will be eligible to contest the remaining seats. Candidates must be school-going children, must not use abusive language and must not be malnourished. These conditions are expected to nurture leadership qualities while promoting healthy lifestyles and positive behaviour among children," he said.
The election schedule for this will be that nominations will open on October 5 and ‘A’ forms will be available from the gram panchayat. The Bal Gram Utsav will also begin on the same day. From October 2 to 10, selected children will receive training in schools on their roles and on making the panchayat child-friendly.
The final list of candidates, allotment of election symbols and withdrawal of nominations will take place on October 15. Campaigning will be held from October 16 to 18. Voting will be conducted on October 20 (Tuesday) from 7 am to 1 pm, and the winners will be declared at 2 pm the same day.
Kalwan sarpanch Kavita Devi appreciated this initiative and said that it had infused new energy into the village and would help realise the dream of making it child-friendly.