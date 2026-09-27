India’s first Bal Sarkar model to come up in Haryana's Kalwan village on Bibipur pattern

CHANDIGARH: The country’s first Bal Sarkar (Bal Cabinet) will be formed in Kalwan village of Jind district of Haryana on the lines of the Bibipur model.

Once elected, the Bal Cabinet "will work with the gram panchayat for three to four hours every week to prevent child marriage, malnutrition, child labour, female foeticide, create ‘gaali-band’ homes and stop child abuse."

Jaglan’s initiative forms part of his long-running Bal Azadi Abhiyan, which seeks to ensure every child’s right to safety, nutrition, education, health, mental well-being and a fear-free childhood.

If successful in Kalwan, the model could serve as an inspiration for panchayats across the country and mark a historic step towards involving children in the governance process.

On the occasion of the International Day of the Girl Child, child and women’s rights activist and founder of the Bal Azadi Abhiyan, Sunil Jaglan announced this initiative. The entire exercise is being organized under the aegis of the Selfie With Daughter Foundation.

Jaglan, a former sarpanch of Bibipur and founder of Selfie With Daughter campaign, recalled that during his tenure he had transformed Bibipur into the country’s first child-friendly gram panchayat.

Drawing on that experience and the broader vision of the Bal Azadi Abhiyan, Kalwan will now be developed as a model village. The entire process will be fully documented and video graphed before being submitted to the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj so that panchayats across the country can become child-safe and ensure meaningful participation of children.