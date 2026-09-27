Private Punjab university rocked by protest over rape allegation; campus vandalised, highway blocked

CHANDIGARH: A day after angry protests by students of Chitkara University in Rajpura near Patiala, students of another private university near Jalandhar in Punjab held a massive and violent protest on the campus on Sunday night, as students of Lovely Professional University (LPU) near Jalandhar over an unverified report of the alleged rape of a girl student by an outsider on the university campus turned violent.

The protesters damaged property on the campus and set some objects on fire. They even blocked the Jalandhar-Phagwara National Highway outside the university for some time, which has now been restored for traffic. The LPU dismissed the allegations as “false, baseless and fabricated”.

The unrest and protest, which reportedly began near the girls’ hostel, intensified as around 2,000 students from different hostels joined in, and the protesting students went on a rampage, damaging property, smashing window panes, pelting bricks and flower pots, and even setting parts of buildings inside the campus on fire.

By 2 am, a large number of students had gathered and moved towards the main entrance of the university, damaged campus signages and then staged a protest on the National Highway around 4 am. The situation went out of control, with the university's internal private security personnel appearing helpless.

The National Highway between Phagwara and Jalandhar has been blocked, and heavy security has been deployed by the Kapurthala police to prevent further arson inside the campus and damage to property.