SIR row: Haryana Congress alleges BJP's poll victories due to 'electoral manipulation'

Haryana Congress leaders on Sunday stepped up their attack on the BJP over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) row, alleging that the saffron party’s electoral victories were not the result of people’s mandate, but of “electoral manipulation, irregularities and dishonesty”.

Addressing the workers, Haryana Congress in-charge Sanjay Dutt said it has become clear “what kind of tactics the BJP government is adopting to gain power”.

The Haryana Congress organised an outreach programme and Block Congress Conference in Faridabad, where Sanjay Dutt, Haryana Congress president Rao Narender Singh, and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala addressed party workers.

The leaders called upon the staff to strengthen the organisation at the booth level, remain united, reach out to the people, and strongly raise issues concerning public welfare.

According to an official statement, Dutt, while addressing the workers, said that allegations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over his role in the SIR have raised questions about the foundations of Indian democracy and the credibility of the electoral process.

"The situation has become so serious that allegations of scams and theft are also emerging in connection with donations collected in the name of religion. Donation theft in the name of religion and theft of votes to gain power have become part of the BJP's functioning. Congress has always fought for the rights, dignity and interests of the people,” said Dutt.

Haryana Congress chief Rao Narender Singh said the party organisation is its greatest strength and that workers are its backbone.

He said the party's objective is to strengthen the organisation up to the booth level and establish a direct connection between every worker and the people.

Singh called upon Congress workers to remain united and disciplined while reaching out to the people and raising their concerns.

“Issues related to inflation, unemployment, farmers, labourers, youth, traders and ordinary citizens are among the key issues that Congress will continue to raise strongly,” he said.

Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala said Congress workers have always remained at the forefront of the struggle to protect the country's democratic values and the Constitution.

He said that the need of the hour is for every Congress worker to become the voice of the people and strongly raise issues concerning their rights.

(With inputs from PTI)