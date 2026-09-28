All 29 stranded Kalindi trekkers airlifted as Uttarkashi rescue continues

DEHRADUN: Rescue teams on Monday airlifted all 29 trekkers stranded in the Auden's Col area of the Kalindi trek to Harsil, completing a high-altitude rescue operation in Uttarkashi district. Authorities are continuing efforts to reach 106 trekkers stranded on 10 other trekking routes in the district.

The trekkers were flown by helicopter to an Army hospital in Harsil for preliminary medical examinations.

“All 29 trekkers have been brought safely to Harsil. Their health has been checked and everyone is in normal condition,” Sub-Divisional Magistrate Shalini Negi said. “Helicopter rescue operations are continuing in the Kalindi Pass area.”

The operation was carried out jointly by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), district police, the Indian Army, the local administration and the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA).

“Through coordination among all the agencies, we succeeded in safely evacuating the 29 trekkers stranded in the Auden's Col trek area,” SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi told TNIE. “They were flown from Auden's Col trek to Harsil by helicopter.”

Officials said rapidly changing weather and the difficult terrain in the high Himalayas made the rescue operation challenging.