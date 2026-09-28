BJP makes new tribal pitch in Jharkhand with ‘outsiders’

RANCHI: The appointment of tribal leaders from Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh to two key positions within the Jharkhand BJP has raised questions about whether the party’s tribal leaders within the state have lost their political standing or the BJP has made these changes at the top organisational level to strengthen its grip on tribal politics in Jharkhand.

Pawan Kumar Sai has been appointed as the State Organisation General Secretary, and Gajendra Singh Patel as the State In-charge; both hail from the tribal community. Meanwhile, Babulal Marandi—one of the most prominent tribal faces of the Jharkhand BJP—already holds the role of LoP.

These two appointments come against the backdrop of the BJP’s recent electoral performance in Jharkhand’s tribal constituencies. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP lost all five Scheduled Tribe-reserved parliamentary seats in the state, with the JMM winning three and the Congress two.

According to political experts, Babulal Marandi contested from an unreserved seat; Arjun Munda lost the Khunti seat, and his wife lost the election in Potka. Madhu Koda’s wife, Geeta Koda, also lost her election. Consequently, the party high command has started feeling that state-level tribal leaders have lost their own foothold among the tribal community, and hence, tribal leaders from outside have been roped in to do the needful.