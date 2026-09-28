CEC ‘not responsible for determining citizenship’, Congress demands Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation

The Congress leader's remarks came a day after the party criticised the ECI's proposed measures concerning the SIR, calling the exercise a “disaster” and alleging that the steps announced for deleted or at-risk voters would not address what it termed “mass disenfranchisement”.

Ramesh also criticised the ECI's recent press note on the issue, describing it as an attempt at “damage control”.

The ECI on Saturday said all SIR orders had received the unanimous consent of all three commissioners and that changes to Form 6 for voter enrolment had been upheld by the Supreme Court.

The poll panel's statement came amid reports of differences between CEC Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

The ECI said letters sent by Sandhu and Joshi to the Cabinet Secretary concerned an officer on deputation and did not relate to policy or IT division matters.

However, The Indian Express has reported that Sandhu and Joshi had recorded objections at least 14 times over the past 10 months to SIR-related decisions and orders, which they said had been issued without their knowledge or recommendation.

(With inputs from PTI)