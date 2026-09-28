Chandigarh Diary | ‘Chai pe Charcha’ makes debut in border town

Chief minister plays volleyball with youth

Ahead of the 2027 assembly elections, politicians are going out of their way to woo the voters, Punjab chief minister is not an exception. Recently, CM Bhagwant Mann stopped at a local sports ground in Rajomajra village, located within his Dhuri assembly constituency, to play an impromptu game of volleyball with local youth. While travelling for an engagement, Mann noticed youngsters playing, stepped out of his convoy to join the match and encouraged the community to stay active in sports. The show came hours after BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu was caught on camera near PAU in Ludhiana waving liquor bottles at Mann’s cavalcade.