Congress CWC to meet Tuesday to chalk out strategy for CEC Gyanesh Kumar's removal

NEW DELHI: The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet on Tuesday to deliberate on the party's future course of action to mount pressure on the Centre and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with Congress seeking his removal.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said he had convened the CWC meeting to discuss the issue, adding that all members of the committee would give their suggestions.

"We are going to fight this seriously. This issue concerns the entire country, the existence of our democracy and the survival of our country. That is why we are very serious about this issue," Kharge said.

The Centre and the Election Commission have faced criticism from Opposition parties following allegations of an internal rift within the poll panel. The INDIA bloc is also likely to meet on Tuesday to discuss its strategy on the issue.

"Election Commission's own people have exposed them. Even a former Chief Secretary of Kerala has said that CEC himself told him to contest the election. This means that he is propagating the BJP's philosophy and has become a BJP worker," Kharge said.

He further called for Kumar's resignation.

"We have to take action against him, even after his resignation," Kharge added.