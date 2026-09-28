Eight killed, 23,000 affected in last week's rains in Chhattisgarh: CM Sai

Eight people were killed and 16,000 others rescued from flood-hit areas of Chhattisgarh following heavy rains that lashed several parts of the state, particularly the Bastar region, last week, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said on Monday.

Sai, who conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Sukma and Bastar districts and met people staying at relief camps, said 22,377 people in 571 villages had been affected by the floods.

"Continuous rainfall occurred for three to four days last week, affecting several districts. Today, I visited Sukma and Bastar and met affected people at relief camps. As many as 173 relief camps have been set up to accommodate affected families," he told reporters in Jagdalpur, the Bastar district headquarters.

Around 16,000 people have so far been rescued and shifted to safer locations, he said, adding that helicopters were also used to move people stranded in flood-hit areas.

"Eight people lost their lives in rain-related incidents, while 172 livestock were also killed. A survey of damaged houses and crops is underway. According to the assessment so far, 199 houses have been completely damaged, while 11,000 houses have suffered partial damage," Sai informed.