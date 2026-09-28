Eight killed, 23,000 affected in last week's rains in Chhattisgarh: CM Sai

Eight people were killed and 16,000 others rescued from flood-hit areas of Chhattisgarh following heavy rains that lashed several parts of the state, particularly the Bastar region, last week, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said on Monday.
Sai, who conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Sukma and Bastar districts and met people staying at relief camps, said 22,377 people in 571 villages had been affected by the floods.
"Continuous rainfall occurred for three to four days last week, affecting several districts. Today, I visited Sukma and Bastar and met affected people at relief camps. As many as 173 relief camps have been set up to accommodate affected families," he told reporters in Jagdalpur, the Bastar district headquarters.
Around 16,000 people have so far been rescued and shifted to safer locations, he said, adding that helicopters were also used to move people stranded in flood-hit areas.
"Eight people lost their lives in rain-related incidents, while 172 livestock were also killed. A survey of damaged houses and crops is underway. According to the assessment so far, 199 houses have been completely damaged, while 11,000 houses have suffered partial damage," Sai informed.
The government will provide Rs 1.20 lakh as compensation for houses that have been completely damaged, he said. Those whose houses have suffered partial damage will also be provided compensation as per the Revenue Book Circular, Sai said.
In addition, people whose houses have been damaged will receive an additional Rs 10,000 from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, he said.
Cheques were distributed to some affected people at relief camps on Monday, Sai added.
"In this hour of disaster, the government stands completely with the affected people. I am happy that our administration is very alert and all necessary facilities, including food, water and medicines, are being provided at the relief camps. The survey of damages is being carried out rapidly so that relief could be extended," he said.
The agriculture department will assess crop damage after the floodwaters recede, the CM said.
Heavy rains lashed several parts of Chhattisgarh, particularly on September 24 and 25, inundating low-lying areas, disrupting road connectivity and creating flood-like situations. Parts of Raipur, Bastar and Durg divisions were among the worst affected.
Major rivers, including Mahanadi, Indravati, Shivnath and Sabri, swelled following the rainfall, inundating villages and settlements along their banks and damaging crops.
(With inputs from PTI)