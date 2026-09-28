First ‘Female Farmer Worker Conference’ in Delhi to recognise women in agriculture

NEW DELHI: India's inaugural 'Female Farmer Worker Conference' is set to take place in Delhi on September 30, organised by the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), the farmer wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). This landmark event aims to honour selected female farmers from across the country who have made significant contributions to agriculture and the rural economy.

During a press briefing, Mohini Mohan Mishra, the General Secretary of BKS, emphasised the pivotal role women play in the agricultural sector. Women are responsible for managing between 60% and 80% of agricultural activities in India, including vital processes such as sowing, transplanting, harvesting, weed management and animal husbandry. They are the guardians of traditional agricultural knowledge and indigenous seed conservation, significantly influencing family health and nutrition. Not only are they enhancing economic conditions, but they are also taking on leadership roles in farm management and decision-making.

In recognition of the United Nations' designation of 2026 as the 'International Year of the Woman Farmer', Manju Dixit, the All India Women's Convener at BKS, said the upcoming conference is a crucial step towards establishing the identity and status of female farmers in society, while also addressing the myriad challenges they face.

The event will culminate in the presentation of awards celebrating outstanding achievements in key areas such as cow-based organic and natural farming, conservation of indigenous seeds, animal husbandry, dairy production and food processing, thereby promoting rural employment. The conference aims to pave the way for greater recognition and empowerment of women in agriculture.