‘If Form 6 is illegal, Bihar, Bengal polls are too’: Pawan Khera targets CEC at J&K protest

SRINAGAR: The Congress on Monday held protests in Jammu and Kashmir against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, with party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Pawan Khera leading the agitation in Srinagar and demanding his resignation.

Congress leaders and workers gathered outside the party’s office at Lal Chowk in Srinagar and raised slogans including “Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod” and “Jab Jab Modi Darta Hai, Police Ko Aage Karta Hai”. The protesters also carried posters accusing the BJP of “vote theft” and burnt an effigy of the CEC.

Police stopped the protesters outside the Congress office and prevented them from moving beyond the barricades.

Addressing reporters, Khera said the Congress was holding protests across the country because it believed elections were being “stolen”, and claimed that evidence of this had emerged from the Election Commission of India itself.

Khera alleged that two Election Commissioners had expressed disagreement with the CEC over decisions concerning the electoral process, including changes to Form 6 without a constitutional amendment.

“Since Form 6 is illegal, it means the entire SIR process is illegal. All the names cut and added through SIR are illegal and if that is illegal then polls in Bihar and Bengal are also illegal,” Khera alleged.

He demanded Kumar’s resignation and called for an independent investigation into the allegations raised by the opposition.