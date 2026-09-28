India bans Paraquat Dichloride, one of the world’s most toxic herbicides

NEW DELHI: India has banned Paraquat Dichloride, one of the world’s most toxic herbicides, citing risks to human beings and animals. With the decision, India joins nearly 70 countries that have banned or restricted the chemical.

The Central Government issued the notification under the Insecticides Act, 1968, after considering the recommendations of an Expert Committee and consulting the Registration Committee constituted under the Act.

The notification prohibits the registration of Paraquat Dichloride with immediate effect. It also cancels all existing certificates of registration issued under Section 9 of the Insecticides Act, 1968.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare had issued a draft notification on July 10, 2026, inviting suggestions and objections within 30 days before finalising the ban.

The government said the Registration Committee will revoke all existing certificates of registration for Paraquat Dichloride. It added that action will be taken under the Act if certificate holders fail to return their registration certificates.

State governments have been directed to implement the order in accordance with the Insecticides Act and its rules.

Paraquat Dichloride is considered one of the most hazardous herbicides globally. Even small quantities can be fatal if ingested, and there is no known antidote for paraquat poisoning. The chemical primarily affects the lungs and kidneys, with pulmonary fibrosis being one of the most common consequences.

The ban follows demands from scientists, doctors, academicians and environmentalists, who had urged the Union Agriculture Minister to prohibit the herbicide because of its health risks.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), India recorded more than 34,000 pesticide-related deaths in 2024, including 26,921 suicides involving insecticide consumption and 7,821 accidental poisoning cases.