India-Kazakhstan military exercise to enhance capabilities to undertake joint counter-terror operations

A joint military exercise involving troops from the armed forces of India and Kazakhstan began on September 28 and will continue until October 11, with a focus on enhancing interoperability and strengthening capabilities for joint counter-terrorism operations in a sub-conventional environment under a UN mandate.

The training will culminate with a "comprehensive validation exercise" wherein both contingents will jointly apply rehearsed tactics, techniques and procedures against a "simulated terrorist threat", officials said.

A 60-member contingent of the Indian armed forces departed today for Oskemen, Kazakhstan, to participate in the ninth edition of 'Exercise KAZIND 2026'.

The Indian contingent is drawn mainly from a battalion of the Garhwal Rifles, along with personnel from the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The Kazakhstan armed forces will field a contingent of matching strength, comprising primarily personnel from its Land Forces, the defence ministry said.

"The exercise aims to enhance interoperability and strengthen the joint capability of both forces to undertake joint counter-terrorism operations in a sub-conventional environment under a United Nations mandate," the ministry said.