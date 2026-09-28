India-Kazakhstan military exercise to enhance capabilities to undertake joint counter-terror operations

A joint military exercise involving troops from the armed forces of India and Kazakhstan began on September 28 and will continue until October 11, with a focus on enhancing interoperability and strengthening capabilities for joint counter-terrorism operations in a sub-conventional environment under a UN mandate.
The training will culminate with a "comprehensive validation exercise" wherein both contingents will jointly apply rehearsed tactics, techniques and procedures against a "simulated terrorist threat", officials said.
A 60-member contingent of the Indian armed forces departed today for Oskemen, Kazakhstan, to participate in the ninth edition of 'Exercise KAZIND 2026'.
The Indian contingent is drawn mainly from a battalion of the Garhwal Rifles, along with personnel from the Indian Air Force (IAF).
The Kazakhstan armed forces will field a contingent of matching strength, comprising primarily personnel from its Land Forces, the defence ministry said.
"The exercise aims to enhance interoperability and strengthen the joint capability of both forces to undertake joint counter-terrorism operations in a sub-conventional environment under a United Nations mandate," the ministry said.
'KAZIND 2026' will focus on joint counter-terrorism operations in semi-urban and mountainous terrain, with an emphasis on joint planning and execution, air mobility and the integrated employment of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and counter-UAS capabilities.
"The participating contingents will train together in joint responses to terrorist actions, raids, search-and-destroy missions, cordon-and-search operations, the securing of helipads and landing sites, and special heliborne operations, among other activities," the ministry said in a statement.
The exercise will also involve the establishment of a "joint command post" and an "intelligence and surveillance centre" to facilitate coordinated planning and execution. Exercise KAZIND will provide an opportunity for both sides to benefit from each other's operational experience while strengthening professional bonds, mutual trust and camaraderie. The exercise will further deepen military-to-military cooperation between India and Kazakhstan and reinforce the shared commitment of both nations towards regional peace, stability and collective security, the statement said.
(With inputs from PTI)