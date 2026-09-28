India so far navigated crude oil supply disruptions due to West Asia conflict: Union Minister Puri

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said India had so far successfully navigated disruptions to crude oil and natural gas supplies created by the West Asia crisis and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, while acknowledging that the global energy situation remained challenging.

He also stated that every challenge has an opportunity in it, and that has to be utilised.

“So far we have navigated that uncertainty. In fact, I would say we have insulated ourselves from the turbulence,” Puri said while speaking about the country's energy security at an event organised by the Merchants' Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“Going forward, it constitutes a challenge. But I can assure you, we won't let things get out of control,” the minister said.

Addressing concerns over international supply chain disruptions, Puri said there was no global shortage of energy as such, with around 104 million barrels of crude available daily against global consumption of about 94 million barrels.

He said the principal challenge was logistics and distribution, particularly through volatile transit routes such as the Strait of Hormuz.

The current distribution of routes and the West Asia crisis are impacting 40 per cent of energy movement, he pointed out.

However, the minister said, “Every challenge, every crisis, poses a challenge. Every challenge has in it an opportunity, and that opportunity we will utilise."

Puri said India had diversified its crude sourcing network to 41 countries from 27 earlier, thereby reducing its exposure to disruptions in any particular region.

The minister said Qatar, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, three of India's major energy suppliers, are located in or around the conflict zone caused by the war on Iran.

Puri also pointed to the risks involved in rerouting crude shipments also through the Red Sea, as Houthi attacks could pose a threat to shipping lines in the region.