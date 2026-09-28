Insider track | A note of farewell for Hilsa

‘Naraz Phufa’ mystery

There is a new guessing game doing the rounds in bureaucratic circles: who, exactly, is the Election Commission of India’s elusive ‘Naraz Phufa’? With Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioner SS Sandhu being batchmates, and Commissioner Vivek Joshi their batch junior, all three names naturally figure in the chatter. Officers, however, are keeping their theories to themselves — or mostly to themselves — as they try to work out who the ‘Naraz Phufa’ might be. The gossip has generated another question: could the alleged discontent eventually lead to the ‘Naraz Phufa’ stepping down, or being asked to do so? For now, there is no clear answer, only whispers, theories and intense speculation.