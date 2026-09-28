IRFC signs Rs 4,200-crore loan agreement with DVC for renewable energy projects

NEW DELHI: Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC), a Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, has signed a Rs 4,200-crore term loan agreement with Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) to finance renewable energy projects in Jharkhand and West Bengal.

The agreement extends IRFC’s long-term financing capabilities to the renewable energy sector while remaining linked to the railway ecosystem, according to an official statement.

IRFC CMD Manoj Kumar Dubey said renewable energy is central to Indian Railways’ target of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2030.

" It is at the core of Indian Railways’ journey towards Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2030. Through this Rs 4,200 crore financing to DVC, IRFC is extending its long-term financing capability to the clean energy infrastructure that will power India’s future", said Dubey.

He also said, "This is IRFC 2.0 in action — strategic diversification that remains firmly connected to the Railways ecosystem and to the nation’s larger development priorities".

He further said, "This partnership with DVC demonstrates how IRFC can bring long-term capital to renewable energy infrastructure that supports the Railways’ growing energy requirements while contributing to a greener, more sustainable and future-ready India".