Jharkhand BJP demands action over damage to Syama Prasad Mukherjee’s statue in Ranchi

RANCHI: The Jharkhand BJP has lodged an FIR over the alleged desecration and damage to Syama Prasad Mukherjee’s statue at Harmu Park in Ranchi, where unidentified persons reportedly smeared soot on the face of the statue.

A BJP delegation led by former Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash visited Argora police station, where BJP Harmu Mandal President Indrajit Yadav lodged the FIR.

A case has been registered under Sections 324, 298, 196, 352 and 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

The BJP has demanded a swift and impartial investigation, strict legal action against those responsible and adequate security for Syama Prasad Mukherjee Park and the statue. The incident reportedly took place between 9 pm and 10 pm on Sunday.

Prakash said the incident has deeply pained BJP workers. Describing Mukherjee as the architect of the BJP’s ideological foundation and the founding president of the Jan Sangh, he said he dedicated his life to the unity and integrity of the nation and made the ultimate sacrifice while fighting for the unity and integrity of Jammu and Kashmir.