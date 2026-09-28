J&K Assembly passes resolution seeking immediate restoration of full statehood

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Monday passed a resolution calling upon the Government of India for the immediate and urgent restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, amid protests and a walk-out by opposition BJP members.

Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather put the resolution to vote after members spoke on it and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah responded to the debate. The resolution was passed by voice vote, with none voting against it, as BJP members, who had been protesting since the start of the proceedings, walked out when it was put to vote.

“In addition to the resolutions passed by this House on June 26, 2000 and 6th November 2024, this House calls upon the Government of India for the immediate and urgent restoration of full statehood to J&K and resolves that this resolution be forwarded to Government of India,” reads the resolution.

The resolution was moved by Omar on Friday. At least 10 members had earlier moved amendments seeking to include Article 370 and 35A in it. However, they withdrew the amendments after the discussion and the Speaker’s appeal.

Addressing the House, Omar said, “I knew our friends (BJP members) will not be happy with this resolution and they would make complete efforts to disrupt the house and they won’t need to vote on it.

“Since Friday, they have been saying that we are demanding autonomy and Article 370. Everybody has read the resolution, please tell me where we are seeking votes from them on autonomy, Articles 370, 35A and special status. We are seeking votes on statehood,” he said.

On the amendments, Omar said, “Some of my friends fell into their trap and brought amendments. If we include these amendments in this resolution, it will give a pretext to BJP to oppose it.”

“This house has twice passed resolutions on special status --- autonomy resolution (in 2000) and special status resolution (in November 2024).