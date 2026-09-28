Kharge attacks BJP after video purportedly shows Delhi minister slapping man

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday hit out at the BJP over a video purportedly showing Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh slapping a man who was recording a road inspection, alleging that the incident reflected the “arrogance of power” and the humiliation of ordinary people.

Kharge said the BJP-RSS people aren't just crushing democracy with policies but are directly assaulting the people.

"ED-CBI on the Opposition, Slaps, Batons, and Bullets on the People! Modi ji's BJP has become so rattled by people's questions that even abusive terms like 'naraaz phoopha', 'dimagi naxal' and 'andolanjeevi' now feel stale.

"The dictator BJP-RSS is now openly resorting to violence. Delhi's ministers are slapping youth. Under Amit Shah's watch, youth were baton-charged at Jantar Mantar. Before that, a minister's son ran over farmers with his car. A central minister said, 'goli maro'," he said in his post on X.