Massive landslide hits Himachal's Rohru; 66 roads, NH-5 remain closed, no casualties

CHANDIGARH: A massive landslide hit the Rohru subdivision of Shimla district on Tuesday, blocking the Tanganu-Janglikh link road after a portion of a hill collapsed onto the route. No casualties were reported.

The landslide brought down large amounts of debris and trees, completely blocking traffic. Debris also fell into a nearby nallah, disrupting its flow for a few hours.

Rohru Sub-Divisional Magistrate Dharmesh Ramotra said restoration work had begun and authorities were assessing the damage caused by the landslide. He said the road would be reopened soon.

Ramotra advised people to avoid vulnerable areas and water bodies, warning that such places could remain dangerous after heavy rain.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), 66 roads remain blocked across Himachal Pradesh, including National Highway-05 in Kinnaur, where mudslides and shooting stones in the Pooh subdivision have disrupted connectivity between Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti.

Of the blocked roads, 29 are in Mandi, 19 in Lahaul and Spiti, six each in Kullu and Kangra, three in Sirmaur, two in Una and one in Shimla.

The SEOC also reported disruption of 166 power transformers across the state, including 42 in Kinnaur, 34 in Mandi, 27 in Sirmaur, seven in Shimla and six in Chamba.

The State Meteorological Centre has forecast snowfall in higher reaches and light to moderate rain in the rest of the state. It has issued a yellow alert for Shimla, Solan, Kullu, Mandi, Sirmaur, Bilaspur, Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti, warning of possible landslides, mudslides and waterlogging in vulnerable areas.