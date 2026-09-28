Mehbooba Mufti meets Mirwaiz Farooq in Srinagar; discusses societal, political issues in J&K

SRINAGAR: In a significant political development, former J&K Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday met Hurriyat Conference leader and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq at his Nageen residence in Srinagar.
Sources in PDP have confirmed the meeting and said the meeting took place after Mehbooba expressed her desire to meet Mirwaiz, who had extended support to her in opposing holding of controversial 4-day meditation retreat “Tantra Silence” in Gurez, close to LoC in north Kashmir.
The 4-day retreat, which was supposed to be held from September 24-27 at Gurez Valley, was facilitated by the Swami Dhyan Sumit of Rajneesh Temple. However, after opposition from political and religious parties, the government said no permission has been granted for the function.
Mehbooba had opposed the programme and appealed to religious leaders in Jammu and Kashmir to raise awareness about the issue.
According to sources, the meeting between Mehbooba and Mirwaiz focused on various societal and political issues confronting Jammu and Kashmir, particularly the Valley.
Both the leaders have maintained silence over the meeting and not released any statements.
The meeting assumes significance as Mirwaiz has largely kept his political interactions limited in recent years, especially since his release from nearly five years of house detention following the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.
In December last year, Mirwaiz removed the designation of “Chairman All Parties Hurriyat Conference” from his profile on X.
Since his release, Mirwaiz has largely refrained from commenting on sensitive political developments with his public engagement primarily centred on religious and social issues, alongside occasional political statements.
Mirwaiz delivers Friday sermons at Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid and solemnises nikah khwani ceremonies of couples and inaugurates new business showrooms.
Mirwaiz headed the moderate faction of Hurriyat Conference and whose own party --- J&K Awami Action Committee (AAC) has been banned by the Centre under the stringent UAPA.
Mirwaiz now appears more open to engaging with mainstream political leaders, marking a departure from the period before 2019 when Hurriyat Conference held sway and on its calls, Valley used to observe shutdowns and protests.
Signalling the changing times in Kashmir’s political landscape, Mirwaiz in May this year shared the stage with mainstream leaders including NC president and three-time former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, J&K Assembly speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, senior Congress leader Saif-ud-Din Soz, BJP leader Ashok Koul, PDP leaders Iltija Mufti and Naeem Akhtar during book release ceremony of noted neurologist Dr Sushil Razdan in Srinagar.
In September 2023, senior BJP leader and Waqf Board chairperson Darakshan Andrabi had visited Mirwaiz’s residence after his release from house detention.
“Congratulations to respected Brother #MirwaizUmarFarooq Sahib. It is soothing to see you after a highly appreciable decision by the Administration. Religious scholars belong to all & no group or political party has a copyright for any religious personality,” Andrabi had posted on X after the meeting.