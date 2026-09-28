Mehbooba Mufti meets Mirwaiz Farooq in Srinagar; discusses societal, political issues in J&K

SRINAGAR: In a significant political development, former J&K Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday met Hurriyat Conference leader and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq at his Nageen residence in Srinagar.

Sources in PDP have confirmed the meeting and said the meeting took place after Mehbooba expressed her desire to meet Mirwaiz, who had extended support to her in opposing holding of controversial 4-day meditation retreat “Tantra Silence” in Gurez, close to LoC in north Kashmir.

The 4-day retreat, which was supposed to be held from September 24-27 at Gurez Valley, was facilitated by the Swami Dhyan Sumit of Rajneesh Temple. However, after opposition from political and religious parties, the government said no permission has been granted for the function.

Mehbooba had opposed the programme and appealed to religious leaders in Jammu and Kashmir to raise awareness about the issue.

According to sources, the meeting between Mehbooba and Mirwaiz focused on various societal and political issues confronting Jammu and Kashmir, particularly the Valley.

Both the leaders have maintained silence over the meeting and not released any statements.

The meeting assumes significance as Mirwaiz has largely kept his political interactions limited in recent years, especially since his release from nearly five years of house detention following the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

In December last year, Mirwaiz removed the designation of “Chairman All Parties Hurriyat Conference” from his profile on X.