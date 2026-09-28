PM Modi, BJP leaders pay tribute to Bhagat Singh on birth anniversary

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Singh made the supreme sacrifice for the freedom of the motherland at a young age.

"His indomitable courage, unwavering patriotism, and dedication to the nation continue to inspire our youth even today.

"The life, sacrifice, and martyrdom of Sardar Bhagat Singh ji remind us of our duties toward national service and strengthen our resolve to build a strong, self-reliant, and prosperous India," he said in a post on X.

Union Minister J P Nadda said Singh, with his courage, intellect and patriotism, instilled in the youth a spirit of freedom and national service.

"Even at a young age, Bhagat Singh Ji made India's independence the supreme goal of his life.

"His sacrifice, bravery, and love for the nation will forever inspire the people of the country, especially the youth, to work with dedication for the welfare of the nation," he said.

BJP national general secretary Smriti Irani said Singh infused a sense of self-respect and national consciousness among Indian youth through his thoughts, courage and sacrifice.

"His unwavering devotion to the motherland, ideological steadfastness, and fearlessness are an indelible legacy of Indian history. His life will continue to inspire countrymen, especially the youth power, for ages to come, to dedicate themselves to the nation and remain resolute on the path of duty," she wrote on X.

Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Giriraj Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, among others, also paid tributes to Bhagat Singh.

(With Inputs from PTI)