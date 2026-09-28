PM Modi, BJP leaders pay tribute to Bhagat Singh on birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leaders on Monday paid tribute to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary, hailing his indomitable courage and sacrifice for the nation and saying his life and ideals would continue to inspire India’s youth.
Bhagat Singh was hanged by the Britishers on March 23, 1931, along with other freedom fighters Rajguru and Sukhdev.
BJP national president Nitin Nabin said Singh's fearless struggle for the freedom of the motherland and supreme sacrifice will remain immortal in India's history.
"Bhagat Singh Ji was not only a great revolutionary, but also a young thinker endowed with profound contemplation and a clear vision for the nation's future. His life will continue to inspire the youth power of the country to dedicate themselves to the nation's welfare and move forward," he said in a post on X.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Singh made the supreme sacrifice for the freedom of the motherland at a young age.
"His indomitable courage, unwavering patriotism, and dedication to the nation continue to inspire our youth even today.
"The life, sacrifice, and martyrdom of Sardar Bhagat Singh ji remind us of our duties toward national service and strengthen our resolve to build a strong, self-reliant, and prosperous India," he said in a post on X.
Union Minister J P Nadda said Singh, with his courage, intellect and patriotism, instilled in the youth a spirit of freedom and national service.
"Even at a young age, Bhagat Singh Ji made India's independence the supreme goal of his life.
"His sacrifice, bravery, and love for the nation will forever inspire the people of the country, especially the youth, to work with dedication for the welfare of the nation," he said.
BJP national general secretary Smriti Irani said Singh infused a sense of self-respect and national consciousness among Indian youth through his thoughts, courage and sacrifice.
"His unwavering devotion to the motherland, ideological steadfastness, and fearlessness are an indelible legacy of Indian history. His life will continue to inspire countrymen, especially the youth power, for ages to come, to dedicate themselves to the nation and remain resolute on the path of duty," she wrote on X.
Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Giriraj Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, among others, also paid tributes to Bhagat Singh.
(With Inputs from PTI)