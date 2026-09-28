Recovery of grenade, rocket cache triggers security fear

NEW DELHI: The sharp rise in recoveries of hand grenades, rockets and bomb material in 2026 has prompted security agencies to examine whether cross-border weapons trafficking networks are moving beyond conventional arms by attempting to smuggle compact, high-impact weapons into India.

According sources, data shows that 209 hand grenades were recovered in the first seven months of 2026, compared with 185 during 2025. Recovery of rocket and bomb material rose from 139 in 2025 to 243 by July 2026.

The sources said the pattern has drawn attention to the possibility that weapons are being moved across the India-Pakistan border for further distribution through clandestine networks. “Security concerns are being examining whether such networks are adapting their methods, potentially involving drones, couriers, concealed caches and local facilitators,” a source said.

IED recoveries stood at 49 in 2024, rose to 114 in 2025, but then dropped to 56 by July 31, 2026. The volume of explosives recovered, however, has remained significant, as recoveries increased from 7.77 kg in 2023 to 11.815 kg in 2024 and 25.815 kg in 2025, the sources said, adding that by July 2026, agencies had recovered 25.075 kg.

“The figures do not, by themselves, establish an imminent threat or demonstrate that all recoveries form part of a single network. Increased seizures can also reflect improved intelligence, surveillance and the disruption of trafficking channels,” the source said.