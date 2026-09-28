SC agrees to examine plea against acquittal of 22 accused in Sohrabuddin Shaikh encounter case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine a plea challenging the Bombay High Court's order acquitting 22 accused, including 21 police personnel, in the 2005 alleged fake encounter case involving gangster Sohrabuddin Shaikh, his wife Kausar Bi and his aide Tulsiram Prajapati.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued notice on the plea filed by Nayabuddin Shaikh, brother of Sohrabuddin Shaikh, challenging the May 7 judgment of the Bombay High Court that upheld the acquittal of the accused.

The bench indicated it would examine selected witness statements relevant to the acquittal.

"We would like to see statements of some witnesses. We are not summoning the record. You give us whatever three-four statements you feel are vital. We will examine the acquittal," the CJI said.

Justice Bagchi observed that the fact that 92 prosecution witnesses had turned hostile was a matter requiring consideration, particularly in assessing whether the trial had been fair and just.

"Ninety-two witnesses turning hostile is a concern. Whether there was fair and just trial…that's to be considered," Justice Bagchi said.