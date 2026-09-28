SC expects Bengal Speaker to decide TMC rebels' disqualification pleas by October 10

The Supreme Court on Monday said it expected West Bengal Assembly Speaker Rathin Bose to adhere to the three-month deadline fixed by the court for deciding petitions seeking the disqualification of 10 rebel TMC MLAs.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana made the observation while hearing a plea by TMC MLA Sohandeb Chattopadhyay, who sought an early decision on the disqualification petitions.

"We have every reason to believe that the speaker is fully cognisant of the decision of this court and he will make an endeavour to take an appropriate decision within the time-frame fixed," the bench said.

The court noted that the three-month deadline in the matter expires on October 10 and disposed of Chattopadhyay's plea.

Chattopadhyay had approached Speaker Bose seeking the disqualification of 10 MLAs, alleging that they had acted against the interests of the party.

(With inputs from PTI)