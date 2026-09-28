Shivraj Singh Chauhan, state ministers to discuss Rabi production targets, farmers’ income

NEW DELHI: Focusing on key priorities and preparedness for the forthcoming Rabi season, a two-day conference will start on September 28, with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan inaugurating it at Pusa in New Delhi.

According to an official statement on Sunday, the conference will focus on strengthening Centre–state coordination and evolving a coordinated, outcome-oriented strategy to enhance agricultural production, productivity, sustainability and farmers’ incomes.

The statement further said that the deliberations would build on the key learnings and outcomes of the recently held zonal conferences on agriculture.

Organised by the Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, the conference will be attended by State Agriculture Ministers, senior officials from the Central and State Governments, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and other stakeholders to deliberate on key priorities and preparedness for the forthcoming Rabi season.

As per the statement, the first day of the conference will comprise three rounds of parallel thematic group discussions covering three broad areas: Atmanirbharta, Diversification and Production Growth; Sustainability and Climate-Resilient Agriculture; and Digital Agriculture, Infrastructure, Financing and Risk Management.

Key issues for deliberation will include the Mission for Aatmanirbharta in pulses, oilseeds and oil palm, horticulture, cotton, seed availability and reforms in the seed value chain, natural farming, soil health, farm mechanisation, FPO financing, among others.