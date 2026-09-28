Three-year-old girl dies after 10-hour borewell rescue operation in Faridabad

CHANDIGARH: A three-year-old girl who was trapped after falling into a 200 to 250 feet deep borewell at Sihi village in Faridabad of Haryana was pulled out safely today morning after an intensive rescue operation lasting ten hours but she was declared died by doctors afterwards.

The borewell had been abandoned for several years and contained water at a depth of 125 feet, which significantly hampered the rescue operation. The child was trapped upside down at a depth of around 200 feet. The rescue teams worked through the night, illuminating the area, excavating around the borewell and lowering a camera into the shaft. Also oxygen was also supplied as teams tried to reach the child. Initially, rescuers could hear the girl crying from inside the borewell, but the sound stopped after some time.

The equipment brought by the rescue teams proved ineffective inside the borewell, following which a tool was fabricated on-site with the help of a local car mechanic. Then after a strenuous effort, rescuers managed to pull her out by her legs, but she was unresponsive.

The girl was pulled out of the borewell at around 4 am and rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

"We have kept the body in the mortuary. A post-mortem examination will be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of her death," said a senior police officer.

The multi-agency joint operation for the rescue work was carried out by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Haryana fire department, Municipal Corporation and Health Department and several others. The NDRF team received information about the incident at around 8 pm and reached the site from Ghaziabad at about 9 pm. By then, teams from other departments were already engaged in the rescue operation.

NDRF Deputy Commandant Kunal Tiwari said the rescue operation was conducted jointly by the various agencies and confirmed that the girl was sent for medical treatment after being brought out.