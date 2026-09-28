US envoy Sergio Gor visits Golden Temple, holds talks with Sikh leaders in Amritsar

CHANDIGARH: US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Sunday paid obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar as part of a high-level 28-member American delegation comprising prominent US senators, senior government officials and foreign policy scholars.

During Gor's visit to the Sikh shrine, senior representatives of Sikh religious bodies welcomed the envoy. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami, along with senior SGPC officials, welcomed Gor and the delegation according to Sikh traditions.

Dhami and Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj also met Gor and held discussions on various issues concerning the Sikh community.

The visit marked Gor's second trip to the Golden Temple. He last visited Amritsar nearly 15 years ago.

"Honored to return to this very special place I visited for the first time 15 years ago. Thrilled to be back," Gor wrote in the visitors' book at the Golden Temple.

Dhami said Gor fondly recalled memories of his previous visit to the holy city and expressed appreciation for the spiritual significance of the shrine.

After visiting the Golden Temple, the delegation visited the Partition Museum housed in the historic Town Hall. The group was also scheduled to visit Jallianwala Bagh but did not go there, according to sources.