BJP, Congress, SAD flag alleged unauthorised occupation of Punjab govt bungalows by AAP functionaries

CHANDIGARH: The BJP, Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal have raised questions over the alleged unauthorised occupation of government houses in Punjab by Delhi-based Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) functionaries, associates and others, turning the issue into a fresh political flashpoint in the election-bound state.

The properties in question were allotted to Punjab ministers and other top functionaries and are meant for authorised occupants.

The controversy erupted after Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira questioned the presence of Gayatri Bishnoi, an AAP functionary, at a government residence of a minister in Sector 39 and raised allegations about AAP leaders allegedly occupying government accommodation meant for Punjab ministers and officials.

Former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday staged a protest near the official residences of Punjab ministers and the Circuit House in Sector 39 of Chandigarh and alleged that Delhi-based AAP leadership and their close associates were occupying official government bungalows meant for ministers.

Talking to the media, Jakhar said he had visited the area to find out for himself who was occupying the ministerial residences instead of relying on social media posts or hearsay. He alleged that the ministers in the Council of Ministers of the Bhagwant Mann government had been reduced to “ministers in name only” and further claimed that some had removed their nameplates from their official residences.

He said government residences are not meant for political party workers or people brought in from outside and should be allotted strictly according to prescribed rules. Jakhar said the issue was not merely about government bungalows but also concerned Punjab’s rights and government property.

Jakhar warned the ruling party leaders that if such matters were not raised now, the situation could become more serious in the future. He said that when these people participate in political activities by appearing on public platforms, questions would also be raised about the basis on which they were brought to Punjab and under which rules they were provided government facilities.