DRDO ropes in private industry for new laser weapon system

NEW DELHI: The drone-heavy lessons from Operation Sindoor has given fresh impetus to Defence Research and Development Organisation’s laser-weapon programme, with the defence R&D agency now inviting Indian industry to help develop a new laser system to counter unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Its Hyderabad-based Centre for High Energy Systems and Sciences (CHESS), has invited bids for development and integration of a multi-kilowatt Spectral Beam Combined (SBC) laser source, beam director and diagnostic stations, sources in the defence establishment said.

The selected firm will have to complete the project with DRDO within 240 days of the contract being inked.

"The new project is aimed at taking DRDO’s laser capability beyond the 30 kW-class system it demonstrated last year. DRDO will provide the optical design. The industry partner will handle the mechanical structure, electronics, command-and-control module, software and system integration,” a source said.

But unlike the 10 kW laser programme, the selected firm will not be a Development-cum-Production Partner (DcPP).

"For now, we have specifically ruled out a production agency for the project. The government will retain the intellectual property (IP), while the development partner will have to hand over its design data and know-how to a production agency nominated later by the government. In other words, winning the development contract will not guarantee the firm the production order," the source added.

The move also comes as DRDO increasingly turns to industry to develop and eventually manufacture advanced weapon systems. B.K. Das, Director General (Electronics and Communication Systems), said earlier this month that DRDO would begin selecting a production partner for its 30 kW-class counter-drone laser within six months.