FAIMA urges govt to frame national standards for digital medical aggregators

NEW DELHI: The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) on Tuesday urged the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the Union Health Ministry to examine the model and frame national standards concerned with the commercialisation of door-to-door medical services through digital aggregators.

FAIMA also issued an urgent appeal to registered medical practitioners (RMPs) to exercise extreme caution before associating themselves with commercial door-to-door medical aggregator platforms, particularly where adequate clinical protocols, safety mechanisms, professional indemnity and clearly defined medico-legal responsibilities are absent.

The association said that medicine cannot be treated like food delivery, cab booking or another doorstep service where a doctor is dispatched through an application at the click of a button.

The largest body of resident doctors in India said a doctor's decision to undertake a home consultation must be based on clinical appropriateness, patient safety and professional judgment, rather than corporate targets, algorithms, incentives or commercial demand.

The association also expressed concern that doctors could be turned into a low-cost, on-demand workforce while digital intermediaries determine consultation pricing, availability and service conditions. It said a doctor's professional value cannot be reduced to the lowest price offered on an app.

The statement was signed by Dr Jaideep Kumar Choudhary, Chairman; Dr Swapnil Kendre, Co-Chairman; Dr Srinath Dubyala, President; Dr Atharv Shinde, Vice-President; Dr Dharmendra Singh, General Secretary; and Dr Hemant Sharma, National Secretary.

The association said a patient's residence cannot automatically be considered equivalent to a hospital, clinic or emergency facility, noting that certain clinical conditions require investigations, monitoring, trained support staff, emergency drugs, oxygen, resuscitation facilities and immediate referral capabilities.