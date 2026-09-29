India advocates for collaborative conservation strategies at International Whaling Commission

NEW DELHI: India has reaffirmed its commitment to the conservation of whales and other cetaceans (marine mammals) at the 70th meeting of the International Whaling Commission (IWC-70) held in Hobart, Australia.

The country emphasizes that science-based conservation, international cooperation, and practical measures are essential to addressing the threats faced by cetaceans.

India highlighted the importance of continued collaboration among range countries, scientific institutions, and relevant international organizations for effective cetacean conservation. Improved scientific information on population status, distribution, movements, breeding ecology, and threats is crucial for strengthening conservation measures and supporting informed decision-making.

Cetacean species found in Indian waters receive the highest level of legal protection under the Wild Life (Protection) Act of 1972. Additionally, several Marine Protected Areas have been designated in the country to safeguard its rich marine biodiversity, which includes whales, dolphins, dugongs, sharks, rays, turtles, and corals.