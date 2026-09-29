India advocates for collaborative conservation strategies at International Whaling Commission

NEW DELHI: India has reaffirmed its commitment to the conservation of whales and other cetaceans (marine mammals) at the 70th meeting of the International Whaling Commission (IWC-70) held in Hobart, Australia.
The country emphasizes that science-based conservation, international cooperation, and practical measures are essential to addressing the threats faced by cetaceans.
India highlighted the importance of continued collaboration among range countries, scientific institutions, and relevant international organizations for effective cetacean conservation. Improved scientific information on population status, distribution, movements, breeding ecology, and threats is crucial for strengthening conservation measures and supporting informed decision-making.
Cetacean species found in Indian waters receive the highest level of legal protection under the Wild Life (Protection) Act of 1972. Additionally, several Marine Protected Areas have been designated in the country to safeguard its rich marine biodiversity, which includes whales, dolphins, dugongs, sharks, rays, turtles, and corals.
The Government of India has also initiated Project Dolphin, which takes a holistic approach to the conservation of dolphins, whales, porpoises, and associated aquatic ecosystems.
Particular emphasis is placed on the conservation of the Arabian Sea humpback whale, which has been identified as one of the 25 species targeted for focused conservation efforts.
This meeting is especially significant as it coincides with the 80th anniversary of the signing of the International Convention for the Regulation of Whaling. The International Whaling Commission, established under this convention in Washington, D.C., on December 2, 1946, serves as the global authority responsible for managing whaling and conserving whales.
Its membership includes 89 governments from around the world. India has been a member of the IWC since 1981 and has played a proactive and prominent role in whale conservation.
India reiterated that the future work of the International Whaling Commission should continue to be guided by science-based conservation priorities, international cooperation, and practical measures to address the diverse threats faced by whales and other cetaceans.