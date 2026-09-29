INDIA bloc Wednesday meet: Leaders of several constituents likely to skip

NEW DELHI: The opposition INDIA bloc will hold a high-level meeting at the Constitution Club of India here on Wednesday to chalk out a common strategy on issues concerning Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, electronic voting machines (EVMs), VVPAT and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Sources said the meeting is also expected to discuss a proposed removal motion against Kumar, including the possibility of mobilising opposition MPs to sign the motion.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi are expected to attend the meeting. Several other prominent opposition leaders are also likely to participate.

However, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will not attend in person. The party is expected to send senior leaders in his place. SP sources said, Yadav has informed the Congress leadership about his unavailability, citing his preoccupation with the upcoming Rajya Sabha biennial elections in Uttar Pradesh and other prior commitments.

On the issue of Yadav skipping the meeting, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said, “... I spoke to Akhilesh Yadav the day before yesterday. Yesterday, all the Congress presidents also spoke to him. He has a Rajya Sabha nomination filing tomorrow and therefore cannot attend in person. He is trying to join. The filing of nomination papers is scheduled for tomorrow in Uttar Pradesh... That is why he is not attending. Leaders from his party are attending...”

Yadav’s absence comes amid indications of differences between the SP and Congress over seat-sharing for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled for early next year. SP sources have alleged that Congress has been exerting pressure on the party to finalise the seat sharing arrangement at the earliest. Congress has sought what it describes as a “respectable” share of seats and has indicated that it could contest the election independently if talks fail.