India in talks with China for alternative route amid Pakistan airspace closure

NEW DELHI: India is holding talks with China to use its airspace for mitigating the impact of Pakistan's airspace closure on Indian carriers, which has been in place for over 17 months.
A senior official told the media on Tuesday that Indian officials have repeatedly explored the possibility of flying over Hotan in China's northwestern Xinjiang region during multiple rounds of talks with their Chinese counterparts.
The official said the discussions have been underway for more than a year through the Ministry of External Affairs.
Parts of Xinjiang's airspace are controlled by the military, making it difficult to obtain clearance.
Following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian carriers for a month on April 24. India reciprocated. Both countries have since extended the restrictions every month, with the latest extension in place until October 24.
Indian airline flights to and from the US and Canada have had to take circuitous routes, increasing travel time for passengers and fuel consumption. The longer routes also require airlines to deploy additional cockpit crew because of flight-duty limitations.
Flights between India and China were suspended following the Galwan Valley clash in June 2020. However, bilateral ties have improved over the past year. After a gap of 5.5 years, the first flight between India and China resumed operations on October 26, 2025.
IndiGo currently operates three routes to China: Delhi-Guangzhou, Kolkata-Guangzhou and Kolkata-Shanghai. Air India resumed flights between Delhi and Shanghai on February 1, 2026. China Southern Airlines began operating between Guangzhou and Delhi a week ago, while Air China resumed flights between Beijing and Delhi on April 21.
Air India, a leading Indian operator to the US, Canada and Europe, has been significantly affected by the longer routes. An airline source told TNIE last year, "We had requested the government some time ago to take efforts to impress upon China to permit the usage of a portion of its military airspace in Xinjiang for Indian aircraft."
"The ban on airspace by Pakistan has forced us to use a circuitous route to reach the Western nations, which has caused a surge in operational costs. This has taken a heavy financial toll on us," the source said.
'Routes Asia 2027' to be held in Delhi from March 16 to 18
'Routes Asia 2027' will be held at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi from March 16 to 18 next year. The three-day event is expected to bring together representatives from more than 55 countries and 115 airlines.
An official release from the Ministry said, "The upcoming edition is expected to attract over 2,000 delegates, including decision-makers from leading airlines, airports and tourism authorities."
India formally assumed hosting responsibilities for Routes Asia 2027 from China West Airport Group during the closing ceremony of Routes Asia 2026 in Xi'an, China, in April last year, with the Airports Authority of India receiving the hosting baton.
India plans to use the event to explore new regional and international air connectivity opportunities by engaging with airlines and countries, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said during a curtain-raiser event for Routes Asia 2027.