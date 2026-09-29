India in talks with China for alternative route amid Pakistan airspace closure

NEW DELHI: India is holding talks with China to use its airspace for mitigating the impact of Pakistan's airspace closure on Indian carriers, which has been in place for over 17 months.

A senior official told the media on Tuesday that Indian officials have repeatedly explored the possibility of flying over Hotan in China's northwestern Xinjiang region during multiple rounds of talks with their Chinese counterparts.

The official said the discussions have been underway for more than a year through the Ministry of External Affairs.

Parts of Xinjiang's airspace are controlled by the military, making it difficult to obtain clearance.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian carriers for a month on April 24. India reciprocated. Both countries have since extended the restrictions every month, with the latest extension in place until October 24.

Indian airline flights to and from the US and Canada have had to take circuitous routes, increasing travel time for passengers and fuel consumption. The longer routes also require airlines to deploy additional cockpit crew because of flight-duty limitations.

Flights between India and China were suspended following the Galwan Valley clash in June 2020. However, bilateral ties have improved over the past year. After a gap of 5.5 years, the first flight between India and China resumed operations on October 26, 2025.

IndiGo currently operates three routes to China: Delhi-Guangzhou, Kolkata-Guangzhou and Kolkata-Shanghai. Air India resumed flights between Delhi and Shanghai on February 1, 2026. China Southern Airlines began operating between Guangzhou and Delhi a week ago, while Air China resumed flights between Beijing and Delhi on April 21.