Jaipur Diary | Nitin Nabin’s welcome posters trigger buzz

Congress has numbers, but BJP gets mayoral chairs

After the intense clash in Rajasthan’s municipal elections, the Congress has found a number to flaunt, but the BJP has the mayoral chairs! In Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota, Congress polled 15,839 more votes than its rival. The BJP still won more wards and took all three mayoral posts. This puzzle extends across the state: the parties’ vote shares were less than a percentage point apart, yet the BJP formed boards in 200 municipal bodies against Congress’s 95. Congress leaders allege the mandate was stolen; the BJP is simply pointing to the results. For Congress, the issue is why a lead in votes across three big cities yielded nothing at the top.