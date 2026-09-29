Jaishankar flags US lack of understanding on cross-border terror concerns, says it impacts bilateral ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that a lack of understanding among India’s partners about its concerns over cross-border terrorism can affect bilateral ties, in an apparent reference to the United States’ renewed engagement with Pakistan.

Speaking at a conversation hosted by the Asia Society in New York after the UN General Assembly’s high-level week, Jaishankar said terrorism emanating from a neighbouring country remains one of India’s primary security concerns.

The interaction was moderated by Daniel Russel, a former US diplomat and distinguished fellow at the Asia Society Policy Institute.

Asked about the state of India-US relations and what could put the partnership on a “better track” amid differences over trade and tariffs, Jaishankar said the relationship had faced several challenges.

“One of the issues pertains to the sensitivities of each country,” he said.

“For us in India, what is particularly important is the issue of terrorism,” Jaishankar said, noting that India had faced terrorism from a neighbour as part of what he described as a deliberate policy over several decades.

“If something which matters so deeply to us, there isn't enough understanding or appreciation or empathy of that, I think that creates a problem too,” he said.

“If one of my primary concerns is not fully appreciated by my partner, then clearly there is an impact of that on the relationship,” he added, referring to India-US ties.