Kunal Kamra moves SC on issue concerning legislative privileges of MLAs

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has approached the Supreme Court seeking to intervene in a case concerning the interpretation of provisions related to the scope of legislative privileges of MLAs and its impact on freedom of speech and expression.

A seven-judge Constitution bench would commence hearing on October 6 on the interpretation of provisions related to the scope of legislative privileges of MLAs and its effect on the freedom of speech and expression.

In his plea, the comedian submitted that he is directly affected by the questions of law before the top court because of the privilege proceedings pending against him in the Maharashtra State Assembly over his stand-up comedy special "Naya Bharat." Kamra submitted that the exercise of legislative privilege "to stifle" the speech of citizens strikes at the heart of democracy.

The stand-up comedy kicked up a huge controversy over jokes targeting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. BJP legislator Pravin Darekar had moved a breach of privilege notice against Kamra and Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sushma Andhare.

"The applicant believes that his case demonstrates that the exercise of legislative privileges affects not only the freedom of speech and expression of members of the press, but also of any citizen who wishes to speak about the actions of members of the legislature,” Kamra said in his plea.