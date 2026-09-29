LeT terrorist Hashim Moosa, wanted in Pahalgam attack, killed in J&K’s Budgam

The Army and other security agencies launched Operation KORAG in the Yousmarg area on Wednesday based on specific intelligence inputs. A joint search operation was launched after vigilant troops observed suspicious movement and challenged the individuals. The terrorists responded by opening fire, triggering a fierce exchange of gunfire during which Moosa was neutralised.

According to the security forces, the operation remained underway, with personnel continuing search operations in the area.

Moosa had been named as one of the key suspects in the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 tourists were killed. The Jammu and Kashmir Police had announced a reward of Rs 20 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Pakistan nationals and LeT terrorists Adil Hussain Thoker, Ali Bhai and Hashim Moosa in connection with the attack.