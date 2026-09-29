LeT terrorist Hashim Moosa, wanted in Pahalgam attack, killed in J&K’s Budgam

Security forces on Wednesday recovered the body of a Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, identified as Mohammad Asif alias Hashim Moosa, along with war-like stores during a search operation in the general area of Palmaidan in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district.
The killing of Moosa was confirmed by the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, which said in a statement: “During the search early morning in General Area Palmaidan, body of Pak-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, identified as Mohammad Asif alias Hashim Moosa, recovered along with war-like stores.”
The Army and other security agencies launched Operation KORAG in the Yousmarg area on Wednesday based on specific intelligence inputs. A joint search operation was launched after vigilant troops observed suspicious movement and challenged the individuals. The terrorists responded by opening fire, triggering a fierce exchange of gunfire during which Moosa was neutralised.
According to the security forces, the operation remained underway, with personnel continuing search operations in the area.
Moosa had been named as one of the key suspects in the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 tourists were killed. The Jammu and Kashmir Police had announced a reward of Rs 20 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Pakistan nationals and LeT terrorists Adil Hussain Thoker, Ali Bhai and Hashim Moosa in connection with the attack.
According to security agency sources, Moosa had previously served as a para-commando in Pakistan’s Special Service Group.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had earlier chargesheeted seven accused in the Pahalgam terror attack case, including Pakistan-based LeT and its alias, The Resistance Front (TRF), both of which are proscribed terrorist organisations.
In its 1,597-page chargesheet, the NIA detailed the alleged conspiracy and the roles attributed to Pakistan-based operatives. It also named the banned LeT/TRF in connection with the alleged planning, facilitation and execution of the Pahalgam attack. Pakistan-based terrorist handler Sajid Jatt was also named as an accused.
The recovery of Moosa’s body and war-like stores comes as part of the ongoing operation. Security forces are continuing searches in the surrounding areas to check for any additional terrorist presence and recover further arms and other material.
(With inputs from PTI)