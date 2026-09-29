'Patently diabolical agenda': Congress on demography panel 'seeking religion-wise data'

It has also sought intelligence assessments and commission reports on religious conversions among Scheduled Tribe communities, and details of operational detention centres, among other information, according to the media report.

In his post on X, Ramesh said this panel has a "patently diabolical agenda" and has clearly articulated pre-conceived biases.

"Its report has already been prepared no doubt," Ramesh added.

The media report has claimed that state governments are unable to answer most of the queries posed by the high-level committee studying demographic changes, as government departments do not ordinarily maintain much of the information sought by the panel on a religion-wise basis.

(With inputs from PTI)