Punjab and Haryana HC to hear PIL seeking CBI probe into LPU violence, arson and vandalism

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab and Haryana High Court is likely to hear on Wednesday a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the recent violence, arson and vandalism at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Phagwara, near Jalandhar.

The PIL, filed by an LPU student, seeks a direction for a CBI investigation into the violence. The petitioner has pointed out that the varsity's founder and chancellor, Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal, is a sitting Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab. He left the Aam Aadmi Party, which governs the state, and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in April 2026, with the Assembly elections due in early 2027.

Senior Advocate Gaurav Chopra, appearing along with advocate Arjun Sheoran, sought urgent listing of the petition before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor. He told the bench that incidents of rioting, arson and looting had taken place at the university.

The petition alleges that large-scale damage was caused to property during the violence, with reports of shops being vandalised and incidents of looting and arson. The petitioner has sought a CBI probe to ensure an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the violence.

“On the strength of that post and WhatsApp messages, about 2,000 students gathered outside hostel GH-3. At about 2 am, a section of them blocked National Highway-44 between Phagwara and Jalandhar. Through the night and into the next morning, students and outsiders set several buildings on fire, broke doors, glass and turnstile gates, entered buildings and looted goods and materials, and attacked the staff who tried to calm them. The violence has not stopped since,” the petitioner submitted.

The petitioner added that he had reliably learnt that a large number of outsiders, including men and women, mostly in their 30s, arrived on the campus. Some of them were in “open cars and other vehicles”. They were allegedly carrying walkie-talkies and brandishing swords, rods, guns and sickles, with their faces covered to conceal their identities.

“Some hosteller students of LPU and some LPU students staying in PG accommodations outside the university campus were also involved in this entire violent incident, but the majority of them were outsiders,” the petitioner submitted.