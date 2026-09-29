Punjab faces severe storage crisis ahead of paddy procurement season from October 1

CHANDIGARH: A severe storage crisis is looming in Punjab ahead of the paddy procurement season beginning October 1, with a backlog of 280 lakh tonnes of food grains occupying state godowns, rice mills and mandi yards.

The state government is set to open 1,832 mandis for paddy procurement, but limited storage space has raised concerns over the smooth purchase and lifting of the new crop.

The total storage capacity is 180 lakh tonnes, whereas the existing food grain stock exceeds 275 lakh tonnes.

The current inventory includes 155 lakh tonnes of accumulated rice from the past three seasons, while another 10 lakh tonnes of paddy from the last season is waiting to be milled, which will contribute an estimated 6 lakh tonnes of rice to the existing stockpile. This comprises 9 lakh tonnes from 2023-24, 58 lakh tonnes from 2024-25 and 83 lakh tonnes from 2025-26. The godowns also hold 116 lakh tonnes of wheat. This severe shortage has forced agencies to utilise rice mills and mandi yards for storage.

Due to the storage shortage, last year’s kharif procurement delayed crop lifting, and the upcoming season will be even more challenging, said an official of the state Food Supplies Department. Driven by a bumper paddy crop, the Union Ministry of Food and Public Distribution has set a target for the procurement of 180 lakh tonnes from the state this season.

The godowns across Punjab are already choked with around 180 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of rice from the previous three procurement seasons, while covered and plinth (CAP) storage facilities with a capacity of 60 LMT are also full.

Sources said that the pace of lifting food grains from the state needs to nearly double to 20 lakh tonnes per month to prevent complete gridlock. To avert a crisis, the rice industry has urgently demanded that at least 50 lakh tonnes of additional storage space be cleared by December 31.