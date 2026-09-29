Search operations underway at nearly a dozen locations in J-K's Rajouri, Poonch and Kathua

Security forces have started search operations at nearly a dozen locations across the border districts of Rajouri, Poonch, and Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir following reports of suspicious movements, officials said on Tuesday.

The searches are being jointly conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Border Security Force (BSF) in the remote and densely forested areas of the hilly districts, the officials said.

They said the operations are going on at Peer Khana, Potha Narota and Andh villages of Kalakote and Thanda Pani and Kansar in Sunderbani areas of Rajouri, Panjwari, Kathera and adjoining areas in Kathua, Upper Kasbalari, Theratopa, Nagal Gali, Kalaban and Patnateer in Mendhar sector of Poonch.

The security personnel are carrying out extensive searches of forested stretches, natural hideouts and other vulnerable areas, the officials said.

They said there has been no contact with the suspected persons anywhere so far but the forces are maintaining heightened vigilance and conducting coordinated operations to track down any suspected individuals and rule out the presence of terrorists or anti-national elements.

(With inputs from PTI)