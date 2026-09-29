Top LeT terrorist killed in Budgam encounter; Army says operation still underway

A most wanted terrorist belonging to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was killed on Tuesday in an encounter with the Rashtriya Rifles in the higher reaches of Budgam district in central Kashmir, security officials said.

While Kashmir-based Chinar Corps did not reveal the identity of the slain terrorist, officials identified him as Sulaiman Shah alias ‘Musa’.

The Army tweeted that along with other security forces, it launched an operation in the general area of Korag, Yousmarg, in central Kashmir.

“Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity, and upon being challenged, the terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which one terrorist was neutralised,” it said.