48 children fall ill after consuming mid-day meal at Jharkhand school

RANCHI: Forty-eight children fell ill after consuming a mid-day meal at the Upgraded Primary School in Markaccho block in Koderma district in Jharkhand on Wednesday.

The children complained of stomach pain after eating the meal, which consisted of rice, dal and a potato-soybean vegetable dish. They were subsequently rushed to the Primary Health Centre in Markaccho for treatment.

According to teachers, the children began complaining of severe stomach pain within minutes of consuming the meal. School authorities and villagers then arranged private vehicles to transport them to the health centre.

All 48 children were admitted and treated at the facility. Their condition was reported to be stable after about an hour of treatment. Doctors said the incident appeared to be a case of food poisoning.

A total of 62 children were present at the school on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, officials, including the District Superintendent of Education, Circle Officer and Block Education Officer, reached the hospital after being informed about the incident and took stock of the children's condition.