Ahmedabad Diary | Setback for AAP as three candidates back Congress

Political equations have begun shifting ahead of the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation polls, with AAP facing a fresh setback on the final day of nomination withdrawal. Three AAP candidates Ramilaben Mesariya from Ward 2, Abhay Desai from Ward 3 and Sharif Mohammad from Ward 4 withdrew their nominations to support Congress. The developments came a day after three more AAP nominations were rejected during scrutiny. Pravinbhai Dantani’s nomination was rejected under the three-child rule, while Jitendrasinh Chauhan’s was declared invalid over absence of a mandate. Bhumika Vaghela’s nomination was rejected over an affidavit issue.