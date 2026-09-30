Ahmedabad Diary | Setback for AAP as three candidates back Congress

Political equations have begun shifting ahead of the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation polls, with AAP facing a fresh setback on the final day of nomination withdrawal. Three AAP candidates Ramilaben Mesariya from Ward 2, Abhay Desai from Ward 3 and Sharif Mohammad from Ward 4 withdrew their nominations to support Congress. The developments came a day after three more AAP nominations were rejected during scrutiny. Pravinbhai Dantani’s nomination was rejected under the three-child rule, while Jitendrasinh Chauhan’s was declared invalid over absence of a mandate. Bhumika Vaghela’s nomination was rejected over an affidavit issue.
Ticket discontent in BJP fuels political gossip
The BJP has stepped up its organisational machinery ahead of the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation elections, with a September 28 coordination meeting bringing together leaders and office-bearers from Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. According to sources, Home Minister and Dy CM Harsh Sanghavi told candidates to stay connected with voters. Besides, political buzz within BJP circles has intensified over ticket distribution. Party sources said some aspirants are unhappy over tickets allegedly going to influential figures, leaders who recently joined the party and repeat candidates, while some long-serving workers feel overlooked.
Rs 680 crore donation racket under CID scanner
State CID Crime has launched a probe into four FIRs against registered unrecognised political parties (RUPPs) over an alleged `680-crore tax-evasion and bogus donation racket. According to CID Crime’s Anti-Economic Offences Wing SP Rohan Anand, the cases were registered following complaints by the I-Tax Department. Preliminary findings indicate that the parties allegedly collected donations from taxpayers, issued receipts enabling tax rebates and then returned the money through the angadia network after deducting commissions. Investigators are now tracing the bank trail, angadia slips, payment receipts and alleged bogus bills.
Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Our correspondent in Gujarat
dilipsingh@newindianexpress.com